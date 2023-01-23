English
    Buy Havells India; target of Rs 1311: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Havells India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1311 in its research report dated January 23, 2023.

    January 23, 2023
     
     
    Geojit's research report on Havells India


    Havells India Ltd. (HAVL) is a leading player in electrical consumer goods in India. Its key verticals include switchgears, cables & wires, lighting fixtures, and consumer appliances. Revenue grew by 13% YoY, exceeding our expectation, aided by higher growth in cables & Lloyd. Due to higher costs, EBITDA margins fell by 180 bps YoY to 10.3%. But, on a sequential basis, margins improved by 250 bps, indicating gradual improvement going ahead. Cost pressure is likely to persist in the very short term due to volatility in RM prices and growing competition. We expect strong earnings recovery in FY24 as RM prices begin to normalise and revenue growth is likely to be supported by volume growth. We believe that the worst impact on margins is behind us.



    Outlook


    We value HAVL at a P/E of 43x (14% discount to 5-year avg.) as we roll forward to FY25E and upgrade our rating to BUY from SELL with a target price of Rs.1,311.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

