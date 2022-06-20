English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Havells India; target of Rs 1245: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Havells India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1245 in its research report dated June 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    June 20, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Geojit's research report on Havells India


    Havells India Ltd (HAVL) is a leading player in electrical consumer goods in India. Its key verticals include switchgears, cables & wires, lighting fixtures and consumer appliances. HAVL focus is on improving product mix, expanding distribution strength and gaining market share. Revenue growth to remain healthy on account of uptick in infrastructure investment and revival in real estate sector and discretionary demand. Prices of key raw materials including copper remained elevated for past ~1 year is impacting margins, which is expected to take some more time to normalise.



    Outlook


    However, with gradual price hikes and cost rationalisation, the impact on margins will reduce. Given healthy earnings outlook & strong balance sheet, we value HAVL at a P/E of 45x on FY24E. Given healthy correction, we upgrade to BUY with target price of Rs.1,245.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 15:40 hrs Havells India was quoting at Rs 1,072.20, up Rs 3.60, or 0.34 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,084.50 and an intraday low of Rs 1,058.70.


    It was trading with volumes of 12,130 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 25,916 shares, a decrease of -53.20 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.25 percent or Rs 24.55 at Rs 1,068.60.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,503.70 and 52-week low Rs 958.35 on 18 October, 2021 and 21 June, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 28.7 percent below its 52-week high and 11.88 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 67,174.19 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Geojit #Havells India #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 03:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.