Buy Happiest Minds; target of Rs 1125: YES Securities

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

YES Securities' research report on Happiest Minds

Happiest Minds (HAPPSTMN) reported slight miss on financial performance for the quarter. Both, the sequential revenue growth and EBIT margin were below estimates. It reported constant currency growth of 3.5% QoQ(up 3.6% QoQ in USD terms, up 3.4% QoQ in INR terms), led by Edutech vertical (up 12.3% QoQ). There was sequential decline in EBIT margin(down 175 bps QoQ) led by higher cost of revenue. Employee attrition continues to decline as LTM attrition decreased by 320 bps QoQ to 16.6%. Digital accounts for 95.1% of revenue as of Q1FY24 vs 96.3% as of Q4FY23. The long term demand environment remains robust led by rapid adoption of cloud and data analytics. However, the clients especially in select sectors remain cautious regarding the evolving macroeconomic situation and it has led to near term moderation in revenue growth. The deal pipeline remains strong and it supports revenue growth visibility. Management guidance of revenue growth of 25% in cc terms for FY24 with EBITDA margin band of 22-24% remains strong. Falling employee attrition is expected to support operating margin going ahead. We estimate revenue CAGR of 23.2% over FY23‐25E with average EBIT margin of 21.0%.



Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,125/share based on DCF methodology. The stock trades at PER of 48.7x/37.5x on FY24E/FY25E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Happiest Minds - 10 -08 - 2023 - yes