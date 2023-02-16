 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy H G Infra Engineering; target of Rs 959: Anand Rathi

Feb 16, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST

Anand Rathi is bullish on H G Infra Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 959 in its research report dated February 10, 2023.

On the recent appointment of some keys orders, HG’s Q3 operations scaled up materially and growth wasn’t without profitability. Its maiden success with an order in the non-roads segment renders the quarter all the more appealing. Collections couldn’t keep up with heightened activity and equity infusion needs. Consequently, leverage rose, but the balance sheet is still sturdy. Success in efforts to monetise hybrid annuity assets would be good.

On the expected better execution, well-set balance sheet and reassuring valuation, we retain our Buy rating with a TP of Rs959.

