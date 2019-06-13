Buy H.G. Infra Engineering; target of Rs 456: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on H.G. Infra Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 456 in its research report dated May 27, 2019.
Dolat Capital's research report on H.G. Infra Engineering
HGINFRA posted a 15.1% YoY growth in revenue in Q4FY19 (highest quarterly revenue in its history) to `5.8 bn (11.6% below our estimate), due to muted execution. The EBITDA margin was up 46 bps YoY to 16.1% (116 bps above our estimate), primarily due to a lower construction cost at 76.6% of revenue, which was partially offset by higher employee and other expenses. The PAT was up 2.1% YoY to `367 mn (19.5% below our estimate), due to a higher tax rate of 37.6% vs. 21.1% (Q4FY18).
Outlook
We expect revenue/ Adj. PAT CAGR of 23.9%/ 30.3% over FY19-21E. HGINFRA looks attractive at 11.3x/ 9.1x FY20E/ FY21E EPS, hence we maintain BUY, with a SOTP of `456 (13x FY21E EPS) and 1xFY21E P/B for HAM equity investments.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.