App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy H.G. Infra Engineering; target of Rs 456: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on H.G. Infra Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 456 in its research report dated May 27, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on H.G. Infra Engineering


HGINFRA posted a 15.1% YoY growth in revenue in Q4FY19 (highest quarterly revenue in its history) to `5.8 bn (11.6% below our estimate), due to muted execution. The EBITDA margin was up 46 bps YoY to 16.1% (116 bps above our estimate), primarily due to a lower construction cost at 76.6% of revenue, which was partially offset by higher employee and other expenses. The PAT was up 2.1% YoY to `367 mn (19.5% below our estimate), due to a higher tax rate of 37.6% vs. 21.1% (Q4FY18).


Outlook


We expect revenue/ Adj. PAT CAGR of 23.9%/ 30.3% over FY19-21E. HGINFRA looks attractive at 11.3x/ 9.1x FY20E/ FY21E EPS, hence we maintain BUY, with a SOTP of `456 (13x FY21E EPS) and 1xFY21E P/B for HAM equity investments.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 04:31 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #H.G. Infra Engineering #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.