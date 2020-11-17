PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy H.G. Infra Engineering; target of Rs 375: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on H.G. Infra Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on H.G. Infra Engineering


HGINFRA reported -1.4%/ 4.9%/ -15.3% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT to Rs4.7 bn/ Rs769 mn/ Rs327 mn in Q2FY21. We broadly maintain our estimates for FY21E/ FY22E despite muted H1FY21 as we expect execution to pick up significantly from Q3FY21E in projects worth Rs33.4 bn on receiving the appointed date coupled with stabilization of labour and supply chain issues. We introduce FY23E and expect 4.2%/ 23.6%/ 23.3% revenue growth for FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E. The company’s labour availability and efficiency is back at pre covid levels.


Outlook


We expect revenue/ Adj. PAT CAGR of 16.7%/ 19.4% over FY20-23E. Though the stock has corrected ~3% since our Q1FY21 result on 18 Aug’20, it still looks attractive at 7.1x/ 5.7x/ 4.2x FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E EPS, hence we maintain BUY with SOTP of Rs375 (8x Sep’22E EPS) and 1xFY22E P/B for HAM equity investments. We factor Rs2.0 bn/ Rs1.9 bn/ Rs2.1 bn equity investment in HAM for FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 17, 2020 05:02 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #H.G. Infra Engineering #Recommendations

