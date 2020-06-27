App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy H.G. Infra Engineering; target of Rs 337: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on H.G. Infra Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 337 in its research report dated June 26, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on H.G. Infra Engineering


HGINFRA reported results above estimates on all fronts. HGINFRA posted good numbers with 7.4%/ 8.8%/ 39.5% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT to Rs6.2 bn/ Rs1 bn/ Rs513 mn in Q4FY20 despite revenue loss of Rs1 bn due to lockdown caused by Covid-19. We maintain our estimates for FY21E/ FY22E despite lockdown as we expect execution to pick up significantly from Q3FY21E in projects worth Rs33.4 bn in FY21E on receiving the appointed date coupled with stabilization of labour and supply chain issues. We expect 13.2%/ 21.8% revenue growth for FY21E/ FY22E. The company is facing labour shortage and is currently operating with 50-70% strength and expects 100% labour post monsoon.



Outlook


We expect revenue/ Adj. PAT CAGR of 17.4%/ 16.1% over FY20-22E. Though the stock has corrected/ increased ~25%/ ~43% since our Q3FY20 result/ Covid report on 29th Jan’20/ 24th Mar’20, it still looks attractive at 7.6x/ 5.9x FY21E/ FY22E EPS, hence we maintain BUY with SOTP of Rs337 (8x FY22E EPS) and 1xFY22E P/B for HAM equity investments. We factor Rs1.95 bn/ Rs1.2 bn equity investment in HAM for FY21E/ FY22E.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 27, 2020 12:01 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #H.G. Infra Engineering #Recommendations

