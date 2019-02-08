Buy H.G. Infra Engineering; target of Rs 332: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on H.G. Infra Engineering

We slightly upgrade our revenue estimates by 3.5%/ 2.2% for FY19E/ FY20E on the back of robust 9MFY19 performance. Our revenue growth of 23.2%/ 19.1% for FY20E/ FY21E is much lower than management guidance of 35-40%. We maintain our EBITDA margins for FY19E/ FY20E at 14.8% vs. management guidance of 15.5-16%. Accordingly, we upgrade PAT estimates by 2.9%/ 1.3% for FY19E/ FY20E. We estimate 30.0%/ 33.9% revenue/ PAT CAGR over FY18-21E.

Outlook

We rollover to FY21 and it looks attractive at 10.1x/ 8.0x/ 6.6x FY19E/ FY20E/ FY21E EPS, hence we maintain ‘BUY’ with a SOTP of `332 (10x FY21E EPS) and 1xFY21E P/B for HAM equity investments.

