App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy H.G. Infra Engineering; target of Rs 332: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on H.G. Infra Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 332 in its research report dated February 04, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on H.G. Infra Engineering


We slightly upgrade our revenue estimates by 3.5%/ 2.2% for FY19E/ FY20E on the back of robust 9MFY19 performance. Our revenue growth of 23.2%/ 19.1% for FY20E/ FY21E is much lower than management guidance of 35-40%. We maintain our EBITDA margins for FY19E/ FY20E at 14.8% vs. management guidance of 15.5-16%. Accordingly, we upgrade PAT estimates by 2.9%/ 1.3% for FY19E/ FY20E. We estimate 30.0%/ 33.9% revenue/ PAT CAGR over FY18-21E.


Outlook


We rollover to FY21 and it looks attractive at 10.1x/ 8.0x/ 6.6x FY19E/ FY20E/ FY21E EPS, hence we maintain ‘BUY’ with a SOTP of `332 (10x FY21E EPS) and 1xFY21E P/B for HAM equity investments.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #H.G. Infra Engineering #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.