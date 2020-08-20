172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-h-g-infra-engineering-target-of-rs-259-prabhudas-lilladher-2-5728831.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy H.G. Infra Engineering; target of Rs 259: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on H.G. Infra Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 259 in its research report dated August 18, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on H.G. Infra Engineering


HGInfra posted good quarterly performance with better than anticipated execution despite challenging working environment and low labour availability. Construction at most project sites gradually ramped up and are currently operating at 70-80% efficiency levels with labour availability reaching 80-85% of the required work force. Going ahead, with labour force expected to reach pre-covid levels post monsoon, pickup in execution in ongoing projects and commencement of construction activity of recently awarded projects (Rs33bn, 48% of OB); execution momentum is expected to be strong from 2HFY21E. We remain positive on the company given its 1) comfortable order book (Rs68.3bn as on 1QFY21), 2) strong execution capabilities, 3) comfortable working capital cycle, 4) geographical diversification and 5) its transition into full-fledged contractor and improvement in technical prequalification (from Rs2.5bn to Rs17.5bn in 5 years).


Outlook


At CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 18.5x/5.9x on FY21E/FY22E EPS and is trading at an EV of 6.5x/3.7x FY21E/FY22E EBITDA. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with TP of Rs259.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 12:36 pm

tags #Buy #H.G. Infra Engineering #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

