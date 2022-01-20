MARKET NEWS

Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 820: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Gulf Oil Lubricants has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 820 in its research report dated January 20, 2022.

January 20, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Gulf Oil Lubricants


We reiterate our Buy rating on Gulf Oil Lubricants (GOLI) with a TP of Rs820 (rollover to Mar’24). The recent correction appears unwarranted as the stock seems to be pricing in nil terminal value (TV) beyond our DCF period of up to FY33. GOLI’s business outlook is steady. The industry is expected to grow 3-4% in FY23-24 following the Covid impact in FY20-FY22. GOLI has retained its 2-3x industry growth guidance. We believe GOLI would beat our 6% volume growth estimate in FY23/24 each. We expect GOLI’s EBITDA/ltr to improve as base oil prices currently are down 8-9% from the peak levels in Aug-Sep’21. Moreover, retail price hikes taken by GOLI till H1CY21-end should start to reflect from Q3FY22, leading to margin expansion in the next few months.



Outlook


We keep our estimates unchanged, but our assumptions are conservative (FY23-24E EBITDA/ltr of Rs23+ vs. historical peak of Rs26-27). Hence, we see upside risk. Our Mar’23 TP of Rs820 is slightly up by 1% due to the rollover from December to Mar’24.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Gulf Oil Lubricants #Recommendations
first published: Jan 20, 2022 01:30 pm

