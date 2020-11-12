PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 800: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Gulf Oil Lubricants has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 800 in its research report dated November 10, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants


Gulf Oil reported encouraging volume growth of 7% YoY in 2QFY21, as it benefitted from pent-up demand. The share of high-margin personal mobility increased to 24% (from 20% in 1QFY21) as volumes recovered, resulting in a multi-quarter high EBITDA margin of 19%. Further, Gulf has collaborated with a renowned Korean company ‘S Oil’ to expand its presence in the personal car segment. We reiterate BUY and continue to value the stock at 20x P/E.


Outlook


We revise Sep-22 target price to Rs 800 as we marginally raise FY22/23 earnings by 2%. Key risks: increased competition and a slower-thananticipated recovery.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 12:39 pm

tags #Buy #Gulf Oil Lubricants #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.