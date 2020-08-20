172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-gulf-oil-lubricants-target-of-rs-760-hdfc-securities-5728901.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 760: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Gulf Oil Lubricants has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 760 in its research report dated August 16, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants


We reiterate our BUY rating on Gulf Oil as demand outlook has improved across segments, including the DEO segment. While 1Q volumes were weak (- 40% YoY, -30% QoQ), management is witnessing encouraging recovery signs, led by the Agri and MCO segments. The company is expected to benefit from the shift towards personal mobility. The nascent battery business is scaling up and has witnessed growth in Jun-20 (albeit on a low base). Maintain BUY.


Outlook


Our estimates are largely unchanged. We reiterate BUY with a target price of Rs 760 @ 20x Jun-22 EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Buy #Gulf Oil Lubricants #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

