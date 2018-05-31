App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 1194: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Gulf Oil Lubricants has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1194 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Dolat Capital's research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants

GOLIL delivered a healthy volume growth of 19.5% for Q4FY18 driven by strong B2B sales. We expect this sale to stabilize and retail channel to grow faster than B2B channel in FY19. Raw material prices can increase, however, GOLIL can pass on any increase and protect margins. Volume growth of GOLIL would be around 3x of industry average, achieved by distribution expansion and increasing product portfolio.

Outlook

This growth would be driven by the new product launches, expansion of distribution channels and focus on gaining more OEM tie-ups. Improvement in the working capital cycle further improves the balance sheet. Reiterate BUY recommendation with a target price of ` 1,194 based on 27x FY20E earnings.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 31, 2018 03:51 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Gulf Oil Lubricants #Recommendations

