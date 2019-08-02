App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 1050: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Gulf Oil Lubricants has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated August 01, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants


While vol growth moderated to 7.5%, it remains well ahead of the industry. Realisations at Rs 149/KL grew 5% YoY due to better product mix and price hike taken in Mar-19. Revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew by ~13/21/21% YoY. Gross margins at 48.8% expanded 280bps YoY due to higher growth in the PCMO segment and stable commodity prices. However, this was partially offset by increased other expenses (+22% YoY) due to higher ad spends (cricket world cup).


Outlook


1QFY20 operating performance was healthy as EBITDA margins expanded ~120/70bp YoY/QoQ to 17.7% driven by an improved product mix. We expect Gulf Oil to deliver 3-4x the industry growth as the co expands into new segments and ramps up its distribution reach. We have a TP of Rs 1,050 based on 22x FY21 EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 2, 2019 11:11 am

#Buy #Gulf Oil Lubricants #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

