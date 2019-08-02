Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 1050: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Gulf Oil Lubricants has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated August 01, 2019.
HDFC Securities' research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants
While vol growth moderated to 7.5%, it remains well ahead of the industry. Realisations at Rs 149/KL grew 5% YoY due to better product mix and price hike taken in Mar-19. Revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew by ~13/21/21% YoY. Gross margins at 48.8% expanded 280bps YoY due to higher growth in the PCMO segment and stable commodity prices. However, this was partially offset by increased other expenses (+22% YoY) due to higher ad spends (cricket world cup).
Outlook
1QFY20 operating performance was healthy as EBITDA margins expanded ~120/70bp YoY/QoQ to 17.7% driven by an improved product mix. We expect Gulf Oil to deliver 3-4x the industry growth as the co expands into new segments and ramps up its distribution reach. We have a TP of Rs 1,050 based on 22x FY21 EPS.
