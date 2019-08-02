Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 1050: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants

While vol growth moderated to 7.5%, it remains well ahead of the industry. Realisations at Rs 149/KL grew 5% YoY due to better product mix and price hike taken in Mar-19. Revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew by ~13/21/21% YoY. Gross margins at 48.8% expanded 280bps YoY due to higher growth in the PCMO segment and stable commodity prices. However, this was partially offset by increased other expenses (+22% YoY) due to higher ad spends (cricket world cup).

Outlook

1QFY20 operating performance was healthy as EBITDA margins expanded ~120/70bp YoY/QoQ to 17.7% driven by an improved product mix. We expect Gulf Oil to deliver 3-4x the industry growth as the co expands into new segments and ramps up its distribution reach. We have a TP of Rs 1,050 based on 22x FY21 EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.