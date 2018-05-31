App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 1027: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Gulf Oil Lubricants has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1027 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants


Gulf Oil Lubricants (Gulf Oil) reported strong results for 4QFY18, largely driven by volume/realisation growth 27.5/2.5% YoY. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 3.73bn, higher by 30.7% YoY. Gross margins improved by 126bps YoY to 45.9%. EBITDA grew strongly by 36.7% YoY to Rs 628mn, and EBITDAM stood at 16.8%, higher by 74bps YoY. APAT grew by 32.5% YoY at Rs 414mn. For FY18, revenues were at Rs 13.32bn (+22.6% YoY), led by volume/realisation 14.0/7.5% YoY growth. EBITDA grew 32.6% YoY to Rs 2.35bn, EBITDAM at 17.7% (+133bps YoY). APAT grew 34.9% YoY to Rs 1.58bn. Gulf continued its 15% YoY growth in Passenger Car Motor Oil (PCMO) & Motorcycle/Two Wheeler Oils (MCO). Diesel Engine oils (DEO) segment picked up strongly in 2HFY18 with close to 20% volume growth YoY. High growth was experienced in infrastructure as well as industrial distributor segment. Growth momentum continued in the overall OEM businesses & dealerships across various product categories including CV, two-wheeler and tractor. Gulf Oil focuses on branding, distribution reach, and OEM tie-ups would help to outperform industry growth by more than 2.0x.


Outlook


We estimate 13.7/13.5% revenue/PAT CAGR over FY18-FY20E. Hence we upgrade to BUY rating with a TP of Rs 1,027 (25x FY20E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


 

First Published on May 31, 2018 04:01 pm

tags #Buy #Gulf Oil Lubricants #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

