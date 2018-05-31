Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 1027: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants

Gulf Oil Lubricants (Gulf Oil) reported strong results for 4QFY18, largely driven by volume/realisation growth 27.5/2.5% YoY. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 3.73bn, higher by 30.7% YoY. Gross margins improved by 126bps YoY to 45.9%. EBITDA grew strongly by 36.7% YoY to Rs 628mn, and EBITDAM stood at 16.8%, higher by 74bps YoY. APAT grew by 32.5% YoY at Rs 414mn. For FY18, revenues were at Rs 13.32bn (+22.6% YoY), led by volume/realisation 14.0/7.5% YoY growth. EBITDA grew 32.6% YoY to Rs 2.35bn, EBITDAM at 17.7% (+133bps YoY). APAT grew 34.9% YoY to Rs 1.58bn. Gulf continued its 15% YoY growth in Passenger Car Motor Oil (PCMO) & Motorcycle/Two Wheeler Oils (MCO). Diesel Engine oils (DEO) segment picked up strongly in 2HFY18 with close to 20% volume growth YoY. High growth was experienced in infrastructure as well as industrial distributor segment. Growth momentum continued in the overall OEM businesses & dealerships across various product categories including CV, two-wheeler and tractor. Gulf Oil focuses on branding, distribution reach, and OEM tie-ups would help to outperform industry growth by more than 2.0x.

Outlook

We estimate 13.7/13.5% revenue/PAT CAGR over FY18-FY20E. Hence we upgrade to BUY rating with a TP of Rs 1,027 (25x FY20E EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.