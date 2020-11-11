PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants India; target of Rs 910: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Gulf Oil Lubricants India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated November 09, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Gulf Oil Lubricants India


Gulf Oil Lubricants India (GOLI) posted revenue/EBITDA/PAT of Rs4.12bn/783mn/591mn in Q2FY21, down 2%/up 3%/down 5% yoy (up 71%/208%/244% qoq), beating estimates by 7%/10%/11% on the back of a 9% volume beat and higher Other Income. Total reported lube sales volume rose 7% yoy/69% qoq to 29.5mn ltr, with growth across segments driven by industry recovery, pent-up demand and GOLI’s targeted initiatives. EBITDA/ltr came in at Rs26.5, up 83% qoq/down 4% yoy (in line with estimates). Net realization rose 1% qoq to Rs139.6/ltr (2% miss), while unit COGS fell 3%. Gross margin was up 7% qoq at Rs67.4/ltr. Unit opex fell 15/16% yoy/qoq to Rs40.9/ltr. EBITDA/ltr was Rs26.5, up 83% qoq/down 4% yoy (in line). EBITDA margin recovered to 19% high.


Outlook


We raise FY21E volumes by 7-8% and EBITDA/ltr by 7%, but cut FY22/23E unit margin by 7/8% due to base oil tightness. We raise FY21E EPS by 17% but cut FY22/23E by 2%/5%, building in high depreciation. We roll over to Sep’22E with a TP of Rs910. Retain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 01:59 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Gulf Oil Lubricants India #Recommendations

