Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants India; target of Rs 870: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Gulf Oil Lubricants India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 870 in its research report dated June 18, 2020.
Emkay Global Financial's report on Gulf Oil Lubricants India
Gulf Oil Lubricants India (GOLI) posted revenue/EBITDA/PAT of Rs3.60bn/554mn/359mn in Q4FY20, down 18%/25%/24% yoy and 15%/29%/36% qoq (13%/30%/32% below our estimates), due to a significant Covid-19-led hit on volumes in the second half of March. Total reported lube sales volumes plummeted 16% yoy/11% qoq to 25mn ltr (12% miss), with core volumes down 14% yoy. Usual heavy March-end selling activities were disrupted by Covid-19. April was further weak, though volumes started recovering from May. Net realization fell 4% qoq to Rs143/ltr, while unit COGS was lower by 3%. Hence, gross margin contracted 5% qoq to Rs71/ltr (up 6% yoy). Unit opex rose 17% yoy/3% qoq to Rs49/ltr on lower volumes. EBITDA/ltr declined 11% yoy/19% qoq to Rs22, a 19% miss.
Outlook
With volume outlook fluid now, we build in a 20% fall in FY21 (vs. 7% growth earlier) but assuming FY22 volume growth at 20%. We cut FY21/22E EPS by 37%/26% and TP by 21% to Rs870. GOLI is our SMID pick and we maintain Buy on a Covid-19 recovery story.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply