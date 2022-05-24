English
    Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants India; target of Rs 685: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Gulf Oil Lubricants India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 685 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    May 24, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on Gulf Oil Lubricants India


    Q4FY22 revenue/EBITDA/PAT rose 23%/14%/6% yoy and 6%/16%/8% qoq to Rs6,389mn/ Rs891mn/Rs634mn. EBITDA exceeded our estimate by 18% due to a 4% beat on gross profit and a 3% lower opex. PAT also came in 16% above estimate. Lube sales volume rose 7% yoy/4% qoq to 37.5mn ltr, driven by DEO, PCMO and industrial-infra. Net realization rose 2% qoq to Rs170.4/ltr (in line), though unit COGS rose only 1% qoq, leading to a gross margin of Rs66.8/ltr (3% above est). Unit opex was down 4% qoq/up 4% yoy (4% below est) at Rs43.1/ltr. EBITDA/ltr was, hence, a 17% beat at Rs23.8 (EBITDA margin of 14%), up 11% qoq/6% yoy. Finance costs increased due to MTM forex losses (totaling Rs30mn), while ETR was 26%.


    Outlook


    We maintain our FY23E/FY24E EPS. We lower our Mar'23 DCF-based TP by 5% to Rs685 primarily due to higher WACC of 11% vs. 10% earlier. Valuations remain very attractive given a double-digit earnings CAGR. Maintain Buy.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Gulf Oil Lubricants India #Recommendations
    first published: May 24, 2022 07:09 pm
