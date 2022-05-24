English
    Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants India; target of Rs 645: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Gulf Oil Lubricants India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 645 in its research report dated May 24, 2022.

    May 24, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants India


    The 4QFY22 reported Ebitda at Rs 891mn (+14% YoY; +16% QoQ) stood ahead of our and street estimates. The strong profitability and a beat on our estimates was primarily driven by higher than estimated realization and lower than estimated raw material costs, even as sales volume stood in-line. While the FY22 operating cashflow did stand YoY weaker at Rs (237)mn, but that was primarily on account of a) increase in sales and prices during 4Q leading to an increase in receivables as of Mar’22 end and b) volatile operating environment prompting GOLI to store higher than normal raw material, both the factors are expected to normalize going ahead. In the times to come, led by revival in rural sales ,growing penetration of vehicles in India, coupled with the strengthening of its own distribution muscle, GOLI expects to grow at above industry growth rates. In our opinion, markets have heavily discounted GOLI’s growth potential and ability for cash-flow generation in light of EV narrative, and a disconnect exists to that extent between perceived and intrinsic valuations. Maintain BUY.


    Outlook


    We value GOLI at Rs 645/sh on DCF basis, our TP implies a target P/E multiple of 12x FY24e, as against 7.6x the stock is currently trading at.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Gulf Oil Lubricants India #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: May 24, 2022 07:12 pm
