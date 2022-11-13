English
    Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants India; target of Rs 630: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Gulf Oil Lubricants India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated November 10, 2022.

    November 13, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants India


    The 2QFY23 reported Ebitda at Rs 802mn (+4% YoY; -6% QoQ) stood below our estimates primarily on higher than estimated raw material costs and therefore weaker than estimated gross margins. The gross margins at 37% stood sequentially weaker due to volatility in base oil prices coupled with depreciation in INR. GOLI undertook price revision during the quarter (in addition to price intervention taken earlier in the year) to offset the increase in base oil prices, however the full impact of the same shall be evident over 3Q-4QFY23. The core lubricant sales during the quarter stood 12% YoY higher but 4% QoQ lower at 32mn liters, whereas sales including Ad Blu stood at 46mn liters (+39% YoY; -4% QoQ). Weaker demand from Agri sector along with impact of monsoon, weighed on sales during the quarter. Going ahead, GOLI intends to continue to grow at 3-4x industry growth along with plausible Ebitda margin expansion. In our opinion, markets have heavily discounted GOLI’s growth potential and ability for cashflow generation in light of the EV narrative, and a disconnect exists to that extent, between perceived and intrinsic valuations. Maintain BUY.


    Outlook


    We value GOLI at Rs 630/sh on DCF basis, our TP implies a target P/E multiple of 11x FY25e, as against 7.3x the stock is currently trading at.


