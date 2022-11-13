Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants India; target of Rs 620: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants India

GOLI reported Q2FY23 EBITDA/PAT of Rs802mn/521mn, up 4%/down 11% YoY and down 6% QoQ each. EBITDA missed our estimate by 8% due to 7% lower gross profit, led by higher base oil and additive costs. PAT was a 10% miss due to higher finance costs. Sales volumes rose 41% YoY/fell 3% QoQ to 46.5mn ltr, with core lubes up 10% YoY/down 6% QoQ. AdBlue jumped by over 3x+/4%. Net realization rose by 5% QoQ to Rs154.7/ltr, while unit COGS was up 11% QoQ, leading to gross margin of Rs57/ltr, down 3% QoQ. Unit opex was down 3% QoQ/9% YoY (3% below estimate) at Rs39.7/ltr. EBITDA/ltr was Rs17.3 (EBITDA margin of 11%), down 3% QoQ/26% YoY and 4% below our estimate. Finance cost was higher on MTM forex losses (totaling Rs70mn), while ETR was at 26%.

Outlook

We have lowered our FY23-25E EPS by 5-9% to reflect a conservative margin profile due to cost pressures. We roll over to Sept-24E and lower our DCF-based TP by 9% to Rs620. Valuations continue to be highly attractive on double-digit earnings CAGR. Maintain Buy.

