    Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants India of Rs 625: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Gulf Oil Lubricants India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 625 in its research report dated February 21, 2023.

    February 24, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants India

    Gulf Oil Lube’s (GOLI’s) Management reiterated that the Indian lube industry would maintain growth till the middle of next decade. Despite rising EV penetration, a large portion of new-vehicle sales would continue to be ICEs, leading to expansion of the lube universe; the lube market should clock 3-4% CAGR in the foreseeable future, with GOLI’s own target maintained at 2-3x of the industry (i.e. >10%). The post-Covid cost pressures that have gripped the industry (first base oil and now having affected additives too) should subside going ahead, with oil stabilizing and the supply scenario easing. GOLI took responsive retail price-hikes to maintain unit margins, though percentage margins seem optically lower. AdBlue’s annual market size is 500million-litres currently and is expected to see 3x growth in 5 years, entailing strong volumes for GOLI, which is a premium player with 15% market share. Company is also gradually increasing its EV footprint via investments and products. GOLI’s OCF would be deployed in core capex, EV foray and payout to shareholders (40% dividend payout, buyback, etc).

    Outlook

    We concur with Company outlook and reiterate BUY, with TP of Rs625.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

