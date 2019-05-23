App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 11:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gulf Oil Lubricant; target of Rs 1017: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Gulf Oil Lubricant has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1017 in its research report dated May 17, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Dolat Capital's research report on Gulf Oil Lubricant


GOLIL’s revenue and profitability were in line with our estimates. Volume in Q4FY19 grew 10% YoY. While economic factors were slowing down and there was a slowdown in auto sales, GOLIL outperformed the industry by 4-5x in Q4FY19. Sales came from personal mobility, industrial and infrastructure segment. DEO segment had a slowdown. Core sales growth for FY19 was 18% YoY, which came from new customers and new segments. GOLIL has taken adequate price hikes of 2-3% each in December, 2018 and March 2019 to increase realization/L. B2C segment has done well in the quarter. The volume growth will continue to outperform the industry and the management expects to grow at least 3x the industry average.


Outlook


This growth will be driven by product launches, expansion of distribution channels, and focus on gaining more OEM tie-ups. Maintain Buy, with a TP of ` 1,017 based on 20x FY21E earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 23, 2019 11:11 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Gulf Oil Lubricant #Recommendations

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

