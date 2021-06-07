MARKET NEWS

Buy Gujarat State Petronet: target of Rs 410: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Gujarat State Petronet has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated June 04, 2021.

June 07, 2021 / 01:57 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Gujarat State Petronet


Q4FY2021 PAT at Rs. 208 crore (down 16% q-o-q) was marginally below our estimate as miss in gas transmission volume at 33.8mmscmd (down 14% q-o-q) was offset lower opex and interest cost. Management indicated that volumes have recovered to 36mmscmd, led by improved offtake by RIL at 10mmscmd and likely recovery in gas demand from CGD space to normalise volume going forward. GSPL expect PNGRB to approve capex plan submitted by it and announce revision in pipeline tariff soon. Core pipeline business is effectively available free to investors as GSPL’s market capitalisation of Rs. 17,352 crore is lower compared to the market value of GSPL’s investment in Gujarat Gas (after assuming 20% holding company discount).


Outlook


Hence, we see deep value in GSPL. We maintain our Buy rating on GSPL with a revised PT of Rs. 410 (increase in PT reflects higher value for Gujarat Gas).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Gujarat State Petronet #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 7, 2021 01:57 pm

