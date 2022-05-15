Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 391: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Gujarat State Petronet

Gujarat State Petronet (GUJS) reported absolute numbers in line with our estimates, with volumes at 29.3mmscmd (-14% YoY, -8% QoQ) in 4QFY22. We remain optimistic on the volume growth for the company as long-term growth is expected from CGDs and the Fertilizer and Refining sectors. After remaining stagnant at ~70mmscmd for the past five years, domestic gas available for commercial consumption has risen to ~80mmscmd in the past few months. Domestic gas production would get a further boost, primarily from RIL (+12mmscmd) and ONGC (+10mmscmd) in the KG Basin. Phase I of the Mehsana-Bhatinda pipeline has already become cash flow profitable. Phase II is expected to be commissioned by early FY23, following which the total volumes should reach 9.5–10mmscmd through this pipeline.

Outlook

Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has already taken up a tariff review of GUJS' HPP grid to determine the new tariff and would adjust it for the new tax regime. The proposed capex stands at INR45.4b up to FY32E. This capex would facilitate the transportation of gas from newer LNG terminals and obviate the need for a tariff cut. Retain BUY with a TP of INR391.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More