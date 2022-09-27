English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Bajar Gupshup | Sept 27, 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 375: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Gujarat State Petronet has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated August 27, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 27, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Securities research report on Gujarat State Petronet


    Demand prospects remain muted in Gujarat across sectors, be it power or CGD. As a result, contracted transmission flows have shrunk to <27mmscmd in Q2FY23-TD and are unlikely to see much traction in the near term. Lack of traction would be due to: 1) the widening differential between LPG and gas, and 2) weak economics of gas usage for power at current LNG rates. Nevertheless, ‘use or pay’ charges and some opportunistic trading of cargoes bought in Jun’22 at <US$30/mmbtu (in an environment of US$40-45/mmbtu spot prices) are likely to help keep earnings resilient over the near term.



    Outlook


    We revise our FY23E and FY24E EPS by -11/-5% while longer-term volume and tariff adjustments drive a 10% increase in the target price to Rs375/sh. Reiterate BUY.

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


    At 14:53 hrs Gujarat State Petronet was quoting at Rs 230.65, up Rs 8.65, or 3.90 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 232.85 and an intraday low of Rs 222.40.


    It was trading with volumes of 26,832 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 64,759 shares, a decrease of -58.57 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 5.01 percent or Rs 11.70 at Rs 222.00.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 336.30 and 52-week low Rs 209.45 on 19 October, 2021 and 24 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 31.42 percent below its 52-week high and 10.12 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 13,013.54 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Gujarat State Petronet - 270922 - isc

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Gujarat State Petronet #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 02:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.