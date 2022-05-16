Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 370: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Gujarat State Petronet

The 4QFY22 operating profit at Rs 3.06bn (‐11% YoY; ‐9% QoQ), stood above our but below street estimates. High LNG price environment during the quarter impacted consumption in Power, Steel and CGD sectors thereby leading to a 8.3% sequential drop in GUJS’ throughout. ‘Ship or Pay’ clauses ensured, stability in profitability to some extent, as Ebitda per unit clocked in at Rs 1.2/scm (+2.8% YoY; +1.5% QoQ), even as gas throughput declined. Going ahead, throughput is expected to improve, as demand recovers with cooling‐off of LNG prices. The throughput has already recovered to ~32 mmscmd (4Q: 29.3), as Asian LNG price for June’22 delivery is now estimated lower at ~ USD 23.5/mmbtu (4Q avg: USD 31/mmbtu). In addition, commissioning of Mehsana‐Bhatinda pipeline (expected soon) would lead to additional ~4‐5mmscmd flowing through GUJS’s network, when its throughput reaches ~ 9‐10mmscmd by May’23. GUJS’s tariff revision on account of change in tax regime and higher utilization (than rated capacity) is impending and expected soon from the regulator.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on GUJS, with a revised TP of Rs 370/sh (from Rs 400/sh), as we adjust our estimates to accommodate for a slower trajectory in volume growth and to account for downward revision in tariff. Our SOTP ascribes Rs 115/sh to GUJS’s core business, on DCF basis and Rs 255/sh to listed and unlisted investments.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More