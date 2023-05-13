Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 360: Emkay Global Financial

buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Gujarat State Petronet

GSPL’s Q4FY23 EBITDA came in 9% above our estimates, driven by increased volumes, while a sizeable 27% net income beat was on account of higher other income. GSPL’s capex grew with a Rs1.5/2.0bn cash outlay in H2/FY23 (vs. ~Rs0.8bn p.a. in FY21/22), which could be a thumbs up to PNGRB’s recent tariff reforms. Tariff review of Gujarat grid is expected soon. GSPL reported Q4FY23 SA EBITDA/APAT of Rs2.9bn/Rs2.2bn, down 4%/up 11% YoY and up 9%/31% QoQ. Gas transmission volumes rose 12% QoQ to 25.1mmscmd (down 14% YoY, but a 9% beat), with CGD/refinery-petchem/power sector offtake up 1.5/0.7/0.5mmscmd QoQ.



Outlook

We raise our FY24/25E EPS by 8% each to build-in higher volumes as well as other income, based on the current run-rate. We maintain BUY with a revised Mar-24 TP of Rs360/sh, with tariff review being a key monitorable in the near term.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Gujarat State Petronet - 12 -05 - 2023 - emkay