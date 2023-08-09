Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 340: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Gujarat State Petronet

GSPL’s Q1FY24 SA EBITDA came in line with estimates, at Rs3.36bn (up 14% QoQ), as the 7% volume beat was offset by ‘ship or pay’ reversal in tariff. Net earnings also match expectations, at Rs2.29bn (up 2% QoQ). GSPL clocked pipeline volume of 29.4mmscmd, up 17% QoQ (flat YoY), while implied tariff realization is down 8% at Rs1.44/scm. Opex is also slightly below our estimate. The 4.3mmscmd QoQ growth in gas transmission volume was driven by Power/CGD/other sector offtake, which was up 2.8/0.5/1.4mmscmd, with marginal dips (0.2mmscmd each) in fertilizer & refinery/petchem. GSPL’s capex run-rate accelerated in Q1 to Rs2bn (vs. Rs1-2bn each in FY21-23).

Outlook

We keep our earnings unchanged for FY24E/25E, though our TP stands lower by 5% to Rs340/sh, accounting for the revised Gujarat Gas TP of Rs480/sh (vs. Rs530/sh earlier). We retain BUY on GSPL, and anticipate the tariff review will come soon. Current volumes are steady, while new sources like Chhara LNG terminal should support volume growth going ahead.

