Buy Gujarat State Petronet: target of Rs 328: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Gujarat State Petronet

Q4FY22 adjusted PAT of Rs. 202 crore (down 5% q-o-q) marginally lagged our estimate as a miss in volumes was partially offer by better tariffs, higher other income and lower interest cost/tax rate. Volumes touched a multi-quarter low of 29 mmscmd (down 8% q-o-q) as gas demand from power/CGDs got severely impacted amid elevated spot LNG prices. Volumes have recovered to 32 mmscmd in May 2022 and expectations of a potential steep ramp-up in domestic gas production would help volume growth. A sustained decline in spot LNG prices would imply strong demand recovery from power sector.

Outlook

A steep fall in the stock price adequately factors in volume concerns and a sustained decline in spot LNG price could act re-rating trigger for earnings and valuation. Hence, we maintain a Buy on GSPL but reduce our PT to Rs. 328 to reflect lower valuation for standalone business and subsidiary Gujarat Gas.

