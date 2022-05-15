English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Gujarat State Petronet: target of Rs 328: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Gujarat State Petronet has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 328 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 15, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Gujarat State Petronet


    Q4FY22 adjusted PAT of Rs. 202 crore (down 5% q-o-q) marginally lagged our estimate as a miss in volumes was partially offer by better tariffs, higher other income and lower interest cost/tax rate. Volumes touched a multi-quarter low of 29 mmscmd (down 8% q-o-q) as gas demand from power/CGDs got severely impacted amid elevated spot LNG prices. Volumes have recovered to 32 mmscmd in May 2022 and expectations of a potential steep ramp-up in domestic gas production would help volume growth. A sustained decline in spot LNG prices would imply strong demand recovery from power sector.


    Outlook


    A steep fall in the stock price adequately factors in volume concerns and a sustained decline in spot LNG price could act re-rating trigger for earnings and valuation. Hence, we maintain a Buy on GSPL but reduce our PT to Rs. 328 to reflect lower valuation for standalone business and subsidiary Gujarat Gas.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Gujarat State Petronet #recommendation #Sharekhan
    first published: May 15, 2022 08:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.