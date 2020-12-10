PlusFinancial Times
Buy Gujarat State Petronet: target of Rs 300 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Gujarat State Petronet recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated December 09, 2020.

Dec 10, 2020 / 03:16 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research repor on Gujarat State Petronet


Gas demand outlook stays robust as regulatory push & unified tariffs would increase gas penetration; gas transmission volume/PAT to clock 8%/13% CAGR over FY21E-FY23E. CGD arm Gujarat Gas (GGas) to add value in long run backed by robust earnings outlook given high exposure to industrial PNG; GGAS’ volumes have recovered above pre-COVID levels. Core pipeline business (ex-Gujarat Gas) valued at just 3.1x FY2023E EPS and factors in volume of 32 mmscmd for perpetuity; strong FCF could make GSPL net debt-free and decent RoE makes us positive on stock.


Outlook


Initiate coverage on GSPL with a Buy and PT of Rs. 300, given strong volume growth tailwinds led by revival in gas demand from power, fertiliser and CGD projects.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


#Buy #Gujarat State Petronet #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 10, 2020 02:47 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.