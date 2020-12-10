Buy Gujarat State Petronet: target of Rs 300 : Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research repor on Gujarat State Petronet

Gas demand outlook stays robust as regulatory push & unified tariffs would increase gas penetration; gas transmission volume/PAT to clock 8%/13% CAGR over FY21E-FY23E. CGD arm Gujarat Gas (GGas) to add value in long run backed by robust earnings outlook given high exposure to industrial PNG; GGAS’ volumes have recovered above pre-COVID levels. Core pipeline business (ex-Gujarat Gas) valued at just 3.1x FY2023E EPS and factors in volume of 32 mmscmd for perpetuity; strong FCF could make GSPL net debt-free and decent RoE makes us positive on stock.

Outlook

Initiate coverage on GSPL with a Buy and PT of Rs. 300, given strong volume growth tailwinds led by revival in gas demand from power, fertiliser and CGD projects.

