Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Gujarat State Petronet

Available LNG regas capacity is expected to jump 54% from the current 24mmtpa to 40mmtpa over the next 2-3 years in Gujarat, presenting huge volume growth opportunity for Gujarat State Petronet (GUJS). On the gas evacuation front, reach of LNG terminals such as the Anjar-Chotila expansion and partial completion of the 77mmscmd/76mmscmd Mehsana Bhatinda/Mallavaram-Bhilwara pipelines should increase to the rest of India. Additionally, there are five industrial clusters in Gujarat classified as severely/critically polluted. A strict action like Morbi could increase transmission volumes for GUJS. We believe that Gujarat Gas (GUJGA) could see a major boost in volume CAGR of ~10% over the medium term on the highest volume base amongst peers (link to report). At 25% holding company discount, the 54% stake in Gujarat Gas (and 27.5% stake in Sabarmati Gas) provides a valuation of INR141/share for GUJS, implying 3.6x FY22E P/E for the standalone business.

Outlook

The stock is trading at 10.7x FY22E P/E and we value GUJS at 8x standalone and reiterate Buy with a target price of INR300/share.

