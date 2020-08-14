172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-gujarat-state-petronet-target-of-rs-300-motilal-oswal-2-5697841.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Gujarat State Petronet recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated August 12, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Gujarat State Petronet


Available LNG regas capacity is expected to jump 54% from the current 24mmtpa to 40mmtpa over the next 2-3 years in Gujarat, presenting huge volume growth opportunity for Gujarat State Petronet (GUJS). On the gas evacuation front, reach of LNG terminals such as the Anjar-Chotila expansion and partial completion of the 77mmscmd/76mmscmd Mehsana Bhatinda/Mallavaram-Bhilwara pipelines should increase to the rest of India. Additionally, there are five industrial clusters in Gujarat classified as severely/critically polluted. A strict action like Morbi could increase transmission volumes for GUJS. We believe that Gujarat Gas (GUJGA) could see a major boost in volume CAGR of ~10% over the medium term on the highest volume base amongst peers (link to report). At 25% holding company discount, the 54% stake in Gujarat Gas (and 27.5% stake in Sabarmati Gas) provides a valuation of INR141/share for GUJS, implying 3.6x FY22E P/E for the standalone business.



Outlook


The stock is trading at 10.7x FY22E P/E and we value GUJS at 8x standalone and reiterate Buy with a target price of INR300/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 12:23 pm

tags #Buy #Gujarat State Petronet #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.