you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 270: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Gujarat State Petronet has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated June 08, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Gujarat State Petronet


GSPL reported Q4FY20 standalone EBITDA/PAT of Rs3.56bn/2.26bn, 14%/11% below our estimates due to 2%/4% tariff/volume miss and higher opex. The tax rate for the quarter was lower at 19%, while interest cost fell 10% qoq to Rs346mn. Gas transmission volume was flat qoq at 36.8mmscmd (up 13% yoy), with higher CGD and Other segment volumes offset by some decline in refining-petchem, fertilizer and power offtake. Adjusted tariff realization came in at Rs1.28/scm, down 2% qoq. GSPL has stated that being an essential service provider, it would not be impacted by Covid-19 disruptions. Volumes were impacted in April/May at 27/33mmscmd but currently is up at ~38mmscmd driven by power sector demand (almost double Q4 rate).


Outlook


We raise/cut GSPL's FY21/22E EPS by 11%/6% assuming a delay in tax-related tariff cut to next fiscal (total 30% cut in FY21 due to upcoming review). We raise our volume assumption by 5%. We reduce our TP by 6% to Rs270 but maintain Buy and EW stance.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 13, 2020 11:24 am

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Gujarat State Petronet #Recommendations

