Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 270: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Gujarat State Petronet

GSPL reported Q4FY20 standalone EBITDA/PAT of Rs3.56bn/2.26bn, 14%/11% below our estimates due to 2%/4% tariff/volume miss and higher opex. The tax rate for the quarter was lower at 19%, while interest cost fell 10% qoq to Rs346mn. Gas transmission volume was flat qoq at 36.8mmscmd (up 13% yoy), with higher CGD and Other segment volumes offset by some decline in refining-petchem, fertilizer and power offtake. Adjusted tariff realization came in at Rs1.28/scm, down 2% qoq. GSPL has stated that being an essential service provider, it would not be impacted by Covid-19 disruptions. Volumes were impacted in April/May at 27/33mmscmd but currently is up at ~38mmscmd driven by power sector demand (almost double Q4 rate).

Outlook

We raise/cut GSPL's FY21/22E EPS by 11%/6% assuming a delay in tax-related tariff cut to next fiscal (total 30% cut in FY21 due to upcoming review). We raise our volume assumption by 5%. We reduce our TP by 6% to Rs270 but maintain Buy and EW stance.







