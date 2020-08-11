Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat State Petronet

Gujarat State Petronet’s (GSPL) operating revenue for Q1FY21 fell 9.4% YoY to Rs 464.4 crore on account of a fall in transmission volumes. Transmission volumes fell 13% YoY to 33.3 mmscmd mainly due to lower CGD offtake. EBITDA came in at Rs 346.2 crore, down 13.9% YoY. Subsequently, PAT was at Rs 199.4 crore, down 3.3% YoY.

Outlook

Hence, we arrive at a target price of Rs 250. We maintain our target price and change our rating from HOLD to BUY.

