Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Gujarat State Petronet has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated August 10, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat State Petronet


Gujarat State Petronet’s (GSPL) operating revenue for Q1FY21 fell 9.4% YoY to Rs 464.4 crore on account of a fall in transmission volumes. Transmission volumes fell 13% YoY to 33.3 mmscmd mainly due to lower CGD offtake. EBITDA came in at Rs 346.2 crore, down 13.9% YoY. Subsequently, PAT was at Rs 199.4 crore, down 3.3% YoY.



Outlook


Hence, we arrive at a target price of Rs 250. We maintain our target price and change our rating from HOLD to BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 11, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #Buy #Gujarat State Petronet #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

