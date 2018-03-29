Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 240: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Gujarat State Petronet

Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) is set to increase its stake in Gujarat Gas (GUJGA) to 54% following acquisition of 28.4% stake from Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) at INR32bn. This will make GSPL the sole promoter of GUJGA. We believe it is a win-win deal for both GSPL and GUJGA as: 1) post acquisition, GUJGA’s ownership structure will get simplified; 2) at market price, the deal appears reasonable given GUJGA’s strong growth potential.

Outlook

Also, a favourable tariff order is expected in FY19 (we estimate 12% hike in tariff). Maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with a revised DCF-based TP of INR240 (INR253 earlier).

