you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 29, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 240: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Gujarat State Petronet has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated March 20, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Gujarat State Petronet


Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) is set to increase its stake in Gujarat Gas (GUJGA) to 54% following acquisition of 28.4% stake from Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) at INR32bn. This will make GSPL the sole promoter of GUJGA. We believe it is a win-win deal for both GSPL and GUJGA as: 1) post acquisition, GUJGA’s ownership structure will get simplified; 2) at market price, the deal appears reasonable given GUJGA’s strong growth potential.

Outlook

Also, a favourable tariff order is expected in FY19 (we estimate 12% hike in tariff). Maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with a revised DCF-based TP of INR240 (INR253 earlier).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

