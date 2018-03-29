Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 240: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Gujarat State Petronet has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated March 20, 2018.
Edelweiss' research report on Gujarat State Petronet
Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) is set to increase its stake in Gujarat Gas (GUJGA) to 54% following acquisition of 28.4% stake from Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) at INR32bn. This will make GSPL the sole promoter of GUJGA. We believe it is a win-win deal for both GSPL and GUJGA as: 1) post acquisition, GUJGA’s ownership structure will get simplified; 2) at market price, the deal appears reasonable given GUJGA’s strong growth potential.
OutlookAlso, a favourable tariff order is expected in FY19 (we estimate 12% hike in tariff). Maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with a revised DCF-based TP of INR240 (INR253 earlier).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.