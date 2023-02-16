Buy Gujarat State Petronet of Rs 350: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Gujarat State Petronet

GSPL’s Q3FY23 SA revenue/EBITDA/APAT stood at Rs4.0bn/Rs2.7bn/Rs1.7bn, down 15%/20%/20% YoY & down 7%/19%/46% QoQ. EBITDA was 15% below our estimate, on 6% revenue-miss (due to low vol.) and higher Other Expenses. Other Income fell QoQ. Gas transmission volumes fell 9% or by 2.2mmscmd QoQ to 22.3mmscmd (down 30% YoY, a 9% miss), with refinery/petchem down 1.9mmscmd QoQ and other sectors down 0.6mmscmd, partly offset by slight recovery in power, while CGD marginally dipped QoQ. Tariff realization was Rs1.68/scm, up 1% QoQ (a 1% beat), including ship-or-pay charges, from which though certain customers were exempt. Other Expenses rose 34% YoY/50% QoQ to Rs528mn, while employee cost was up 10% YoY/60% QoQ, at Rs257mn.



Outlook

We trim FY23E EPS by 5%, to build-in lower volumes while raising FY24/25E by 5/3%, as we rationalize the tariff cut from FY24, though it is partly offset by lower volume. We roll over to Mar-24 with an 8% hike in TP to Rs350/sh. We reiterate BUY, as tariff review nears.

