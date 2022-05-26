 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Gujarat Pipavav; target of Rs 105: ICICI Direct

May 26, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Gujarat Pipavav has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 105 in its research report dated May 24, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat Pipavav

Gujarat Pipavav (GPPL) is a south-west Gujarat based port with an MNC promoter (APM Terminals – Maersk Group). It lies at a strategic international maritime location, which connects India with the Far East, on the one side, and Middle East, Africa, Europe and the US, on the other. The port container capacity is at 1.35 million TeUs, bulk capacity at 4-5 million MT and liquid capacity at 2 million MT • Container segment comprises ~70% of revenues.

Outlook

We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 105 i.e. 16x P/E on FY24E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 26, 2022 08:05 am
