Buy Gujarat Pipavav; target of Rs 105: ICICI Direct

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat Pipavav

Gujarat Pipavav (GPPL) is a south-west Gujarat based port with an MNC promoter (APM Terminals – Maersk Group). It lies at a strategic international maritime location, which connects India with the Far East, on the one side, and Middle East, Africa, Europe and the US, on the other. The port container capacity is at 1.35 million TeUs, bulk capacity at 4-5 million MT and liquid capacity at 2 million MT • Container segment comprises ~70% of revenues.

Outlook

We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 105 i.e. 16x P/E on FY24E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More