English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Gujarat Pipavav; target of Rs 105: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Gujarat Pipavav has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 105 in its research report dated May 24, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 26, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat Pipavav


    Gujarat Pipavav (GPPL) is a south-west Gujarat based port with an MNC promoter (APM Terminals – Maersk Group). It lies at a strategic international maritime location, which connects India with the Far East, on the one side, and Middle East, Africa, Europe and the US, on the other. The port container capacity is at 1.35 million TeUs, bulk capacity at 4-5 million MT and liquid capacity at 2 million MT • Container segment comprises ~70% of revenues.


    Outlook


    We remain positive on the stock and maintain our BUY recommendation. We value the stock at Rs 105 i.e. 16x P/E on FY24E EPS.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Gujarat Pipavav #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 26, 2022 08:05 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.