App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gujarat Pipavav Port; target of Rs 85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Gujarat Pipavav Port has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 85 in its research report dated June 10, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat Pipavav Port


Gujarat Pipavav’s (GPPL) Q4FY20 revenues de-grew 10% YoY to Rs 162 crore. Container volume (makes up 70% of revenues) also de-grew 10% but saw a favourable mix (Exim volumes grew 3-4% YoY), leading to a higher realisation of 6000-6200/TEU (vs. 5800-5900/TEU a year ago). EBITDA margins grew 673 bps to 62% (330 bps Ind-AS 116 effect with rest due to lower bulk handling volumes), leading to flat growth in absolute EBITDA at Rs 100 crore. However, due to higher depreciation, interest and lower profit from Pipavav Rail Corp, PAT de-grew 10% to Rs 54 crore. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 3.5 (5.3% yield).



Outlook


GPPL expects to become DFC compliant by Q4CY20, provide time table bound services to its clients and also attract potential clients from other ports (ex-Gujarat). It is running at ~65% capacity utilisation and is expected to undertake major capex once utilisation reaches 80%. Higher utilisation with a favourable product mix remains key to stronger earnings for GPPL. Post DFC, incremental FCF could be further utilised for port expansion (mostly greenfield expansion). We revise our target price to Rs 85 (at FY22E P/E multiple of 13) and maintain BUY rating.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:41 am

tags #Buy #Gujarat Pipavav Port #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

No plan to impose lockdown again in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

No plan to impose lockdown again in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

Amit Shah holds all-party meet on COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Amit Shah holds all-party meet on COVID-19 situation in Delhi

No COVID-19 cases among 140 customers of US salon where two stylists tested positive

No COVID-19 cases among 140 customers of US salon where two stylists tested positive

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.