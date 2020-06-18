App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gujarat Industries Power; target of Rs 91: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Gujarat Industries Power has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 91 in its research report dated June 16, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Gujarat Industries Power


Q4FY20 adjusted PAT declined 10.0% yoy due to a fall in renewable generation, lower sales amid the nationwide lockdown and high employee expenses due to provisioning of gratuity. Overall generation fell 4.5% yoy to 1.13bn units in Q4FY20. Power generation dropped across all the stations, barring Surat II. Plant load factor (PLF) declined at Vadodara I and Surat I units, while it improved at the Surat II unit. On the renewables front, PLF was down for both the solar and wind plants. GIPCL expects to commission 100MW solar capacity it secured under the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) tender at a tariff of Rs2.68/unit by Q4FY21. Vadodara II extension is unlikely to operate at the desired PLF level in FY21 due to subdued power demand.



Outlook


We have pruned FY21/FY22 earnings estimates to factor in lower power demand amid subdued economic activity. Accordingly, we have reduced our TP to Rs91 from Rs99 earlier. We maintain Buy on attractive valuations (0.3x FY22E P/BV).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

Read More
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 05:50 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Gujarat Industries Power #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Buying insurance during COVID-19 | India second-most active in APAC: Survey

Buying insurance during COVID-19 | India second-most active in APAC: Survey

Russia revises sharply higher coronavirus death toll among medics

Russia revises sharply higher coronavirus death toll among medics

Coronavirus pandemic makes it the right time to be in the e-learning business

Coronavirus pandemic makes it the right time to be in the e-learning business

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.