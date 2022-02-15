English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 764: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Gujarat Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 764 in its research report dated February 08, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 15, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Gujarat Gas


    We maintain our FY22-24E earnings, as Q3 results were impacted by sharp jump in spot gas prices (up 85%Q/Q). Industrial volumes sustained at Q2 levels despite sharp price hike of >35%. GGAS reported in-line results with EBIDTA and PAT of Rs2.4bn (-61%Q/Q; 2 yr CAGR -20%) and Rs1.2bn (- 69%Q/Q; 2 yr CAGR -21%) respectively, despite margins contracting to Rs2.3/scm (H1FY22 Rs5.8).


    Outlook


    We expect margins to recover from Q3 lows, as spot LNG prices ease and dynamic pricing initiated by company to pass on high spot LNG prices for increased offtake results in lower volumes. Reiterate ‘BUY’ with a DCF based PT of Rs764 (unchanged).


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 12:13 hrs Gujarat Gas was quoting at Rs 640.75, down Rs 0.70, or 0.11 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 652.15 and an intraday low of Rs 626.75.

    It was trading with volumes of 44,036 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 72,200 shares, a decrease of -39.01 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.60 percent or Rs 3.80 at Rs 641.45.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 786.65 and 52-week low Rs 425.35 on 04 August, 2021 and 15 February, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 18.55 percent below its 52-week high and 50.64 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 44,108.60 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Gujarat Gas #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 01:04 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.