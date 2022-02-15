Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 764: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Gujarat Gas

We maintain our FY22-24E earnings, as Q3 results were impacted by sharp jump in spot gas prices (up 85%Q/Q). Industrial volumes sustained at Q2 levels despite sharp price hike of >35%. GGAS reported in-line results with EBIDTA and PAT of Rs2.4bn (-61%Q/Q; 2 yr CAGR -20%) and Rs1.2bn (- 69%Q/Q; 2 yr CAGR -21%) respectively, despite margins contracting to Rs2.3/scm (H1FY22 Rs5.8).

Outlook

We expect margins to recover from Q3 lows, as spot LNG prices ease and dynamic pricing initiated by company to pass on high spot LNG prices for increased offtake results in lower volumes. Reiterate ‘BUY’ with a DCF based PT of Rs764 (unchanged).

More Info on Trent

At 12:13 hrs Gujarat Gas was quoting at Rs 640.75, down Rs 0.70, or 0.11 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 652.15 and an intraday low of Rs 626.75.

It was trading with volumes of 44,036 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 72,200 shares, a decrease of -39.01 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.60 percent or Rs 3.80 at Rs 641.45.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 786.65 and 52-week low Rs 425.35 on 04 August, 2021 and 15 February, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.55 percent below its 52-week high and 50.64 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 44,108.60 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More