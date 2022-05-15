Buy Gujarat Gas: target of Rs 680: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Gujarat Gas

Q4FY22 results were robust with adjusted PAT of Rs. 453 crore (up 3.7x q-o-q), which was 89% above our estimate led by massive beat in EBITDA margin offsetting lower gas sales volumes. Sharp 80% beat in EBITDA margin at Rs. 7.8/scm (up 3.5x q-o-q) led by strong gross margin of Rs. 10.7/scm (up 2.3x q-o-q) on account of lower gas cost, price hikes and rise in volume share of high margin CNG. Volume declined by 13% q-o-q to 9.9 mmscmd (below our estimate) as GGAS prioritized value over volume given high spot LNG price. Steep price hike across volume categories and rising share of CNG gives us confidence in terms of sustained strong margin while regulatory push to drive 13% volume CAGR over FY22-24E and thus we expect 29% PAT CAGR over the same period.



Outlook

We maintain Buy on GGAS with a revised PT of Rs. 680 as worst seems to be over in terms of volume/margin volatility and steep fall in the stock price makes valuation attractive at 17.4x FY24E considering strong growth and high RoE of 27%.

