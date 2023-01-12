Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 679: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Gujarat Gas

The onset of Russia-Ukraine conflict brewed an unavoidable storm for Gujarat Gas (GUJGA) with spot LNG price spiraling to USD34.5/mmBtu in 1HFY23 from USD23.4/mmBtu in FY22. Brent also surged to USD107/bbl in 1HFY23, thereby escalating costs for GUJGA’s long-term, crude-linked contracts. The storm intensified further as Morbi’s ceramic cluster was shut down for a month in 2QFY23, thus severely impacting industrial volumes. As a result, PNG price rose to INR63/scm by May’22, before dipping to ~INR46/scm at present. Higher prices forced consumers, especially at Morbi, to switch to cheaper alternatives such as propane and LPG. However, the storm now seems to be running out of steam with spot LNG prices declining 48% from its peak. Addition of 18.1mmt of effective liquefaction capacity globally in CY23 (v/s 11mmt addition in CY22), could push gas prices further down, thereby making PNG lucrative than alternate fuels.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR679 (based on 28x Dec’24E EPS). Slower-than-expected pick-up in volume or high gas prices adversely impacting both volume as well as margin can pose a key risk to our recommendation.

