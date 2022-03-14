English
    Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 675: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Gujarat Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 675 in its research report dated March 14, 2022.

    Broker Research
    March 14, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Gujarat Gas


    We cut our FY22-24E estimates by 8-17% to factor in lower margins and volumes, given sustained high spot LNG prices. Recent EU decision to cut reliance on Russian gas (which accounted for 40% of gas supplies) will keep spot LNG at elevated levels. Also GGAS has cut supplies to industrial customers by ~1mmscmd to reduce dependence on spot LNG, which accounts for 21% of FY22E supplies. To tide over tight market conditions, recently GSPC (parent of GGAS) won tenders to secure 0.58mmscmd (5% of FY23E GGAS demand) at ~22% of Brent or USD24/mmbtu, thereby giving a pricing flexibility.



    Outlook


    We continue to like GGAS’s resilient business model that remains well placed to benefit from any resolution in geopolitical conditions. Our estimates factor in 14.1% CAGR volume growth over FY22-24E and margins of Rs5.0/scm (Rs5.6 earlier). Reiterate ‘BUY’ with a DCF based PT of Rs675 (Rs764 earlier).

    At 13:02 hrs Gujarat Gas was quoting at Rs 506.00, down Rs 4.50, or 0.88 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 516.00 and an intraday low of Rs 503.40.


    It was trading with volumes of 42,241 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 99,011 shares, a decrease of -57.34 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.17 percent or Rs 0.85 at Rs 510.50.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 786.65 and 52-week low Rs 486.10 on 04 August, 2021 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 35.68 percent below its 52-week high and 4.09 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 34,832.54 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Gujarat Gas #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Mar 14, 2022 01:08 pm
