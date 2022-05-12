English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 650: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Gujarat Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report date May 11, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2022 / 09:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    YES Securities' research report on Gujarat Gas


    The 4QFY22 reported Ebitda at Rs 6.97bn (+26% YoY; 194% QoQ), stood in-line with our estimates. The sharp sequential improvement in operating profits was driven by a) optimization and tempering of gas sales to limit dependence on expensive LNG and b) price revision undertaken in CNG and PNG-Domestic. During the quarter on one hand LNG prices continued to be high and averaged ~USD 31/mmbtu (3Q: USD 35/mmbtu) and on the other hand APM availability remained restricted, as a result GUJGA moderated sales leading to a 13% QoQ and 18% YoY drop in sales to 9.9mmscmd, in order to protect margins . As a result Ebitda/unit expanded to Rs 7.8/scm (3Q: Rs 2.27/scm), leading to stronger profitability.



    Outlook


    However moving into 1QFY23, the demand environment remains robust, with appetite for expensive gas among consumers, as result GUJGA has normalized gas sales to 10.5-11mmscmd, and has also revised the prices for Industrial consumer (by ~Rs 5/unit) , CNG (Rs 2.5/unit) and PNG-D (Rs 4/unit), to keep margins steady. We upgrade GUJGA to BUY with a TP of Rs 650/sh.

    Close

    Related stories

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Gujarat Gas #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: May 12, 2022 09:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.