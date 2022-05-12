English
    Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 650: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Gujarat Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated May 11, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Gujarat Gas


    We lower our FY23/24E earnings by 5.2%/3.4% as we trim our volume estimates. GGAS reported strong Q4 results supported by lower spot LNG purchase. Industrial volumes were lower at 22% QoQ, as dynamic pricing to pass on high gas price hit volumes. EBIDTA and PAT of Rs6.9bn (+194%Q/Q) and Rs4.6bn (+271%Q/Q) was better than expected, led by higher margins of Rs7.8/scm (Q3 Rs2.3).



    Outlook


    We expect margins and volumes to remain healthy, as spot LNG prices ease. Reiterate ‘BUY’ with a DCF based PT of Rs650 (Rs675).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    first published: May 12, 2022 12:58 pm
