English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Watch how Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through the digital transformation that is helping companies to grow. Click here to join.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 650: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Gujarat Gas recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated May 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Gujarat Gas


    GUJGA reported a beat on our EBITDA estimate, with higher EBITDA/scm (at INR7.8) due to lower than anticipated gas cost. Volumes stood at 9.9mmscmd in 4QFY22. It is currently clocking in volumes of over 10.5mmscmd. Morbi volumes stood at 5.3mmscmd in 4QFY22 and is currently at 5.5mmscmd. These volumes are soon expected to cross 6mmscmd, with the shift of ~1mmscmd of users currently on LPG. Non-Morbi volumes stood at 1.5mmscmd (down 36% YoY). Spot LNG prices fell to USD24.5/mmBtu in Apr’22 v/s USD29.4/mmBtu in 3QFY22 and USD35.4/mmBtu in Mar’22. Cooling of these prices will result in a further volume recovery, with an improvement in EBITDA/scm from FY22 levels. We estimate an EBITDA/scm of INR5.5 each in FY23/FY24 v/s INR5.3 in FY22. The company’s volume growth prospects remain robust with the addition of new industrial units, existing units undergoing expansions, and the emergence of a new ceramic cluster at Aniyari (potential of ~0.5mmscmd). The Supreme Court order in its favor for Ahmedabad rural presents prospects of 0.8-1.2mmscmd over the next two-to-three years.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy valuing on the stock to arrive at our TP of INR650 (at 26x FY24E EPS). Any underperformance in terms of EBITDA/scm or volume growth v/s our projection can pose a key risk for GUJGA.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Gujarat Gas #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 02:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.