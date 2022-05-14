 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 625: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
May 14, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Gujarat Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 625 in its research report dated May 12, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Gujarat Gas

Gujarat Gas is one of India’s largest city gas distribution companies with highest sales volume among listed peers. Sales volume grew at 15% CAGR in FY17-22 driven by industrial PNG • The company benefitted from NGT order for Morbi industrial area.

Outlook

We upgrade our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value GGL at Rs 625 i.e. 26x P/E on FY24E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Gujarat Gas #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 14, 2022 01:53 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.