Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 620: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Gujarat Gas
Q4FY23 PAT of Rs. 293 crore (flat q-o-q) significantly beat our estimates led by a large volume beat, higher other income and a lower tax rate; this was however partially offset by marginal miss in EBITDA margin. Gas sales volume grew strongly by 22% q-o-q to 8.9 mmscmd, led by a recovery in I-PNG volume to 5.4 mmscmd (up 29% q-o-q) as Morbi volumes improved to 3.6 mmscmd as price gap between natural gas and propane shrunk. CNG/D-PNG volume grew by 4%/24% q-o-q to 2.5 mmscmd/0.8 mmscmd. EBITDA margin declined by 19% q-o-q due to price cut by Gujarat Gas (GGAS) although gas cost/opex declined by 8%/11% q-o-q. Recent plunge in spot LNG price to $10-11/mmBtu (versus $15-16/mmBtu in Q4FY23) would further support recovery in I-PNG volume given anticipation of further volume shift to natural gas from propane and thus, we expect strong double digit volume growth over FY23-25E. We expect GGAS to clock 18% PAT CAGR over FY23-25E with high RoE of 24%.
Outlook
GGAS’ valuation of 19.6x/15x FY24E/FY25E EPS is attractive as low LNG prices have improved earnings outlook. We maintain a Buy on GGAS with an unchanged PT of Rs. 620.
