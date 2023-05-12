English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 620: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Gujarat Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated May 10, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Gujarat Gas

    Q4FY23 PAT of Rs. 293 crore (flat q-o-q) significantly beat our estimates led by a large volume beat, higher other income and a lower tax rate; this was however partially offset by marginal miss in EBITDA margin. Gas sales volume grew strongly by 22% q-o-q to 8.9 mmscmd, led by a recovery in I-PNG volume to 5.4 mmscmd (up 29% q-o-q) as Morbi volumes improved to 3.6 mmscmd as price gap between natural gas and propane shrunk. CNG/D-PNG volume grew by 4%/24% q-o-q to 2.5 mmscmd/0.8 mmscmd. EBITDA margin declined by 19% q-o-q due to price cut by Gujarat Gas (GGAS) although gas cost/opex declined by 8%/11% q-o-q. Recent plunge in spot LNG price to $10-11/mmBtu (versus $15-16/mmBtu in Q4FY23) would further support recovery in I-PNG volume given anticipation of further volume shift to natural gas from propane and thus, we expect strong double digit volume growth over FY23-25E. We expect GGAS to clock 18% PAT CAGR over FY23-25E with high RoE of 24%.


    Outlook

    GGAS’ valuation of 19.6x/15x FY24E/FY25E EPS is attractive as low LNG prices have improved earnings outlook. We maintain a Buy on GGAS with an unchanged PT of Rs. 620.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Gujarat Gas - 11 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Gujarat Gas #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 12, 2023 05:18 pm